Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying will be permanently suspended, Musk says















Nov 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" will be permanently suspended.

Musk has said Twitter will create a content moderation council composed of representatives with "widely divergent views."

