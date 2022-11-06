Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying will be permanently suspended, Musk says

Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo are seen through magnifier in this illustration taken November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" will be permanently suspended.

Musk has said Twitter will create a content moderation council composed of representatives with "widely divergent views."

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

