Twitter hires legal team to sue Musk over dropped takeover -Bloomberg News

The Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 10 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) has hired Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it races to sue Elon Musk for moving to dump his $44 billion takeover of the company, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Twitter aims to file suit early this week, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru

