Skip to main content

Technology

Twitter seeks to settle 2016 class action lawsuit for $800 mln

1 minute read
1/2

A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N)said on Monday it would pay $809.5 million to settle a shareholder class action lawsuit from 2016 that alleged the company misled investors about its daily and monthly user engagement numbers.

The individual defendants and Twitter continue to deny any wrongdoing or any other improper actions, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The micro-blogging site expects to pay the settlement amount with cash on hand, it said, adding that the amount would be paid in the fourth quarter of this year.

Twitter also said it expects to record a charge for this settlement during the third quarter.

Twitter was not immediately available to comment on more details about the lawsuit.

The case commenced in 2016 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 1:49 PM UTC

Twitter seeks to settle 2016 class action lawsuit for $800 mln

Twitter Inc said on Monday it would pay $809.5 million to settle a shareholder class action lawsuit from 2016 that alleged the company misled investors about its daily and monthly user engagement numbers.

Technology
Oracle uses AI to automate parts of digital marketing
Technology
Honda targets annual sales of 70,000 Prologue electric vehicles in U.S. from 2024
Technology
Apple joins streaming elite, Netflix crosses milestone with Emmy wins
Technology
Amazon to create 1,500 jobs in UAE this year