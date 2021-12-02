Twitter removes more than 3,000 accounts related to state-linked information operations

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Thursday it has removed more than 3,000 accounts which were operating as state-linked information operations.

The company also said it will start a research consortium made of experts in early 2022 to study its platform governance issues.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.