Twitter says it removed more content in first half of 2022 than previous 6 months















April 25 (Reuters) - Twitter on Tuesday said it required users to take down over 6.5 million pieces of content in the first half of 2022, a 29% increase from the second half of 2021.

Twitter disclosed the number of content removals in a blog post on the same day the European Union said the company would be subject to new rules that require it to share data with authorities and do more to tackle disinformation.

Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas Editing by Chris Reese











