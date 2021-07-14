Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Twitter says it will shut down disappearing 'Fleets' feature

A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

July 14 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Wednesday it will shut down its ephemeral posts feature called Fleets on Aug. 3 after the product failed to gain traction with users.

The shutdown comes just eight months after the social media platform rolled out Fleets to all its users globally, and just one month after it began testing advertising within the feature.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Twitter said it had not seen an increase in the number of new users posting Fleets as it had hoped.

Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas Editing by Chris Reese

