Twitter says it has not breached merger agreement with Elon Musk
July 11 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Monday it has breached none of the obligations under a merger agreement with Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.
Musk said on Friday he would seek to end his $44 billion deal because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the agreement.
Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru
