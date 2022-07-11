Twitter says it has not breached merger agreement with Elon Musk

The logo and trading symbol for Twitter is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 11 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Monday it has breached none of the obligations under a merger agreement with Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Musk said on Friday he would seek to end his $44 billion deal because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the agreement.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru

