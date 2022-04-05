1 minute read
Twitter says working on edit button for tweets
April 5 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Tuesday it has been working on an edit button since last year and will test the feature with select Twitter Blue members.
Twitter Blue members get exclusive access to premium features and app customizations for a monthly subscription.
The company said in a tweet that it did not get the idea from a poll.
Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
