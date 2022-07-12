1 minute read
Twitter seeks four-day trial in mid-Sept over $44 bln Musk deal
WILMINGTON, Del, July 12 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) asked a Delaware court to schedule a four-day trial in mid-September over Elon Musk's attempt to terminate his agreed $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform, according to a court filing.
Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.