Twitter seeks four-day trial in mid-Sept over $44 bln Musk deal

A Twitter logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WILMINGTON, Del, July 12 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) asked a Delaware court to schedule a four-day trial in mid-September over Elon Musk's attempt to terminate his agreed $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform, according to a court filing.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

