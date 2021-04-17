Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
TechnologyTwitter says services down for some users

Reuters
The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said late on Friday that it was working on fixing an access issue after thousands of users reported problems with the platform.

"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," the company said in a tweet.

Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform Friday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

