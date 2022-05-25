Twitter settles with U.S. government over privacy, security violations -court documents

A Twitter logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Twitter (TWTR.N) has settled with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over allegations it misrepresented the "security and privacy" of user data between May 2013 and September 2019, according to court documents filed on Wednesday.

Twitter will pay $150 million as part of the settlement, according to the documents.

Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese

