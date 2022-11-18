Twitter should convey how it is protecting Americans' online data: White House official















WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A White House official said Friday that “this administration believes every company – including social media companies - should take all necessary steps to protect the safety of Americans’ online data."

"Twitter should speak to how they are ensuring that happens," the official said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington, writing by Ismail Shakil











