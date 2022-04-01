1 minute read
Twitter tweets about long-awaited 'edit' feature on April Fools' Day
April 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) tweeted a message on its official account on Friday saying it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message about the long-sought feature on April Fools' Day.
Asked if the tweet was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."
Some commentators welcomed it.
Some saw it as funny.
Still others did not.
The verified account of Dictionary.com tweeted a link to the "Definition of unfunny."
Reporting by Kenneth Li; Editing by Howard Goller
