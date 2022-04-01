Twitter tweets about long-awaited 'edit' feature on April Fools' Day

A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

April 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) tweeted a message on its official account on Friday saying it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message about the long-sought feature on April Fools' Day.

Asked if the tweet was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."

Some commentators welcomed it.

Some saw it as funny.

Still others did not.

The verified account of Dictionary.com tweeted a link to the "Definition of unfunny."

Reporting by Kenneth Li; Editing by Howard Goller

