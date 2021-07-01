Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Twitter's website not working for some users - Downdetector

1 minute read

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

June 30 (Reuters) - Twitter (TWTR.N) was down late on Wednesday for multiple users, with most of them reporting issues with the social media platform's website, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter, about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment after business hours.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · June 30, 2021 · 10:22 PM UTCChina's Didi worth $68 billion after U.S. debut

Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) shares ended their first day of U.S. trading slightly over their initial public offering (IPO) price, valuing the ride-hailing giant at $68.49 billion in the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2014.

TechnologyWorld Wide Web source code NFT sells for $5.4 million at Sotheby's
TechnologyIsraeli charged in global hacker-for-hire scheme wants plea deal -court filing
TechnologyCybersecurity firm SentinelOne valued at nearly $11 bln in public debut
TechnologySK Innovation to raise annual battery capacity to 200 GWh by 2025