Skip to main content

Technology

Two top executives exit SoftBank-backed ride sharing firm Ola ahead of IPO

1 minute read

A policeman drinks tea in front of Ola's office in Mumbai, India October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed Indian ride-hailing firm Ola's Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Porwal are leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The departures come at a time when there have been reports on Ola's plans to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering in the next few months.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Chandini Monappa and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 10:19 AM UTC

Two top executives exit SoftBank-backed ride sharing firm Ola ahead of IPO

SoftBank-backed Indian ride-hailing firm Ola's Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Porwal are leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Technology
China will prevent platform monopolies and disorderly expansion of capital, Xi says
Technology
Google faces a fine of up to 20% of Russian revenue this month
Technology
Spotify to hire hundreds to drive ad sales in Europe, Australia, Canada
Technology
Tesla quarter may hinge on China factory, supply chain costs