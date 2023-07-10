Uber CFO Nelson Chai plans to step down - Bloomberg News

July 10 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies (UBER.N) Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai is planning to leave the ride-hailing company, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chai informed Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi of his intentions to move on, though a decision on timing hasn't been made, according to the report.

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.