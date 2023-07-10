Uber CFO Nelson Chai plans to step down - Bloomberg News

Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai on trading floor of NYSE during the company's IPO in New York
Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai speaks on television on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's IPO in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 10 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies (UBER.N) Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai is planning to leave the ride-hailing company, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chai informed Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi of his intentions to move on, though a decision on timing hasn't been made, according to the report.

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

