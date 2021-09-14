Skip to main content

Uber chief technical officer to step down - Business Insider

An Uber logo is seen during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Redondo Beach, Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Uber (UBER.N) Chief Technology Officer Sukumar Rathnam is stepping down as the company's head of engineering, Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Rathnam had been increasingly at odds with the company's chief product officer Sundeep Jain, according to the report. Rathnam joined Uber about a year ago.

His resignation could be announced as soon as this week, the report said.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

