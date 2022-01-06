Uber to end Uber Eats operations in Brazil -report

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Uber (UBER.N) has decided to end its food delivery operations in Brazil, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Thursday, saying the company's delivery services are expected to be halted from March 7.

According to Brazil Journal, which mentioned sources close to the matter, the move is part of Uber's global repositioning strategy. It said the company is looking to close unprofitable operations. Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo

