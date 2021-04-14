Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologyUber expects employees to return to office by Sept. 13

Reuters
2 minutes read

The Uber application is seen on a mobile phone in London, Britain, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) said on Wednesday it expects its employees to return to office by Sept. 13, making it one of the first major U.S. tech companies to set a return date.

Employees will be required to work at least three days from office, Uber Chief People Officer Nikki Krishnamurthy said in a letter to workers.

Many tech companies including Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Salesforce.com (CRM.N) have said they would start reopening their offices, months after the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns forced them to shift to work-from-home models.

Cloud-based software maker Salesforce said earlier this week it will allow vaccinated employees to return to some of its offices. While a few others, including Norwegian Cruise Line Holding Ltd (NCLH.N), plan to make vaccinations mandatory at the workplace. read more

Earlier this year, Uber said it planned to reopen its offices at Mission Bay, San Francisco, with 20% occupancy on March 29. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 1:20 AM UTCU.S. House committee approves blueprint for Big Tech crackdown

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee formally approved a report accusing Big Tech companies of buying or crushing smaller firms, Representative David Cicilline's office said in a statement on Thursday.

TechnologyU.S. China hawks seek to cut sales of chip-making tools to Beijing
TechnologyBezos says Amazon needs to do better for employees in last investor letter as CEO
TechnologyMassachusetts regulators seek to revoke Robinhood's license; brokerage sues
TechnologyAmazon tells Indian court - Reuters story is no reason to resume antitrust probe