Uber forecasts adjusted earnings of $5 bln by fiscal 2024

Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai speaks on television on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's IPO in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Uber Inc's (UBER.N) Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai on Thursday forecast $5 billion in a measure of adjusted earnings by fiscal 2024, with gross bookings expected to be between $165 billion and $175 billion.

He was speaking at the company's first investor day after it went public.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

