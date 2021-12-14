Uber looks to sell Didi, other non-strategic stakes - Uber CEO at UBS conference

A taxi passes by an advertisement for the Uber car and ride-sharing service displayed on a bus stop in Paris, France, in this March 11, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The CEO of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) on Tuesday said the company was looking sell stakes in what it considers non-strategic investments in other companies, including its shares in Didi Global (DIDI.N).

Speaking at a virtual fireside chat with a UBS analyst, Dara Khosrowshahi said many of the companies Uber has a stake in have recently gone public and are still subject to a lock-up period.

Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas

