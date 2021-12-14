Technology
Uber looks to sell Didi, other non-strategic stakes - Uber CEO at UBS conference
Dec 14 (Reuters) - The CEO of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) on Tuesday said the company was looking sell stakes in what it considers non-strategic investments in other companies, including its shares in Didi Global (DIDI.N).
Speaking at a virtual fireside chat with a UBS analyst, Dara Khosrowshahi said many of the companies Uber has a stake in have recently gone public and are still subject to a lock-up period.
Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas
