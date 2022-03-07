Uber raises first-quarter profit outlook on strong ridership, delivery growth

The Uber Hub is seen in Redondo Beach, California, U.S., March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

March 7 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) raised its first-quarter profitability guidance on Monday, saying its mobility business was improving faster than expected, while customers continued ordering food deliveries at record numbers in February.

Uber said in a filing it now expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $130 million to $150 million in the first three months of the year, up from $100 million to $130 million it previously projected.

"Our mobility business is bouncing back from Omicron much faster than we expected," Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement. He said consumers were eager to book rides for travel, commuting or nightlife.

Ride-hail trips in February remain only 10% below pre-pandemic 2019 levels in the same month, Uber said. February mobility gross bookings had recovered to 95% compared with February 2019.

On the delivery side, gross bookings reached an all-time high in February, the company said.

Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

