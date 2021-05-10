Swiss bank UBS (UBSG.S) is exploring ways to offer wealthy customers digital currency investments, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

UBS is exploring several alternatives for offering the asset class, but any investment offering would be a very small portion of the clients’ total wealth because of the volatility, Bloomberg's report said. It did not identify its sources.

UBS could not immediately be reached for comment.

