UBS plans digital banking model for the mass affluent in America

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Basel, Switzerland March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) wants to build a digitally scalable advice model for affluent clients in the Americas, it said on Tuesday as it reported third-quarter earnings. read more

As part of its new 2025 strategic vision, which Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said would be presented in February, the bank intends to provide wealthy clients in the Americas with a "seamless digital experience with remote human advice", it said in presentation slides.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.