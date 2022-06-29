UK announces support to protect Georgia against Russian cyber attacks

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Attack", binary codes and the Russian flag, in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Britain said it would bolster Georgia's resistance to cyber attacks from Russia on Wednesday, and announced additional security support for the country at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization NATO summit.

“The people of Georgia live every day on the frontline of Russian aggression. Putin cannot be allowed to use Georgia’s sovereign institutions to sharpen the knife of his cyber capability," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.