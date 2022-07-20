UK blocks Chinese company from acquiring knowledge on vision sensing technology

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Wednesday said he had issued an order preventing the acquisition of intellectual property related to vision sensing technology by a Chinese company on national security grounds.

The order, issued under the National Security and Investment Act, prevents Beijing Infinite Vision Technology Co. from buying the intellectual property from the University of Manchester that would have allowed them to develop, test, manufacture, use and sell licenced products.

"There is potential that the technology could be used to build defence or technological capabilities which may present national security risk to the United Kingdom," said the order, published by the government.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Porter

