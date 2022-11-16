UK orders China's Nexperia to sell at least 86% of microchip factory
LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The British government on Wednesday published an order requiring Chinese-owned technology company Nexperia to sell at least 86% of microchip factory Nexperia Newport Limited (NNL) following a national security assessment.
The review of Nexperia's 2021 purchase of NNL, formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab, was announced earlier this year.
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.