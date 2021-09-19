Skip to main content

Technology

UK PM Johnson to challenge Amazon founder Bezos over company's tax record- FT

1 minute read

Jeff Bezos, president and CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, speaks at the Economic Club of Washington DC's "Milestone Celebration Dinner" in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Sept 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a face-to-face meeting will challenge Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over his company's tax record, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Concerns surrounding international corporate tax rates for tech giants will be high on the agenda during Johnson's meeting with Bezos, the newspaper said, citing British officials.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 10:33 PM UTC

UK PM Johnson to challenge Amazon founder Bezos over company's tax record- FT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a face-to-face meeting will challenge Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over his company's tax record, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Technology
Facebook says WSJ allegations are 'mischaracterizations,' confer 'false motives'
Technology
India antitrust probe finds Google abused Android dominance, report shows
Technology
China defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs - Bloomberg News
Technology
EXCLUSIVE Amazon faces Teamsters union drive at nine Canadian sites