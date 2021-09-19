UK PM Johnson to challenge Amazon founder Bezos over company's tax record- FT

Jeff Bezos, president and CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, speaks at the Economic Club of Washington DC's "Milestone Celebration Dinner" in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Sept 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a face-to-face meeting will challenge Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over his company's tax record, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Concerns surrounding international corporate tax rates for tech giants will be high on the agenda during Johnson's meeting with Bezos, the newspaper said, citing British officials.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

