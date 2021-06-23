Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK PM says unacceptable to throw new computers away, citing Amazon media reports

An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it was unacceptable for new computers and tablets to be thrown away, after reports in British media that Amazon (AMZN.O) had destroyed electronic goods in this way.

"I was shocked and amazed to hear that computers were literally being sent to landfill," Johnson told parliament. "I think that the whole house would agree that the practice is bizarre and unacceptable."

