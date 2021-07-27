Technology
UK regulator refers Cellnex-CK Hutchison tower deal for deeper probe
July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it would refer the UK telecom tower deal between Spain's Cellnex (CLNX.MC) and Hong Kong's CK Hutchison (0001.HK) for a deeper "Phase 2" investigation.
Last year, Cellnex said it would buy 24,600 telecom towers across Europe from CK Hutchison, which owns the Three mobile network in the United Kingdom, for 10 billion euros ($11.83 billion).
($1 = 0.8454 euros)
