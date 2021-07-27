Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK regulator refers Cellnex-CK Hutchison tower deal for deeper probe

Telecom antennas of SpainÕs telecoms infrastructures firm Cellnex are seen under main telecom tower, known as "Piruli", in Madrid, Spain, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it would refer the UK telecom tower deal between Spain's Cellnex (CLNX.MC) and Hong Kong's CK Hutchison (0001.HK) for a deeper "Phase 2" investigation.

Last year, Cellnex said it would buy 24,600 telecom towers across Europe from CK Hutchison, which owns the Three mobile network in the United Kingdom, for 10 billion euros ($11.83 billion).

($1 = 0.8454 euros)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

