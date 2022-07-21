UK, U.S. data access deal to come into force in Oct, Justice Department says

An American flag waves outside the U.S. Department of Justice Building in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - A data access agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom, which was signed in 2019, will come into effect in October this year, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.

They had signed the cross-border data access deal in 2019 to allow each government to demand information around serious crimes directly from tech companies based in the other country.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington

