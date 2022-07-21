1 minute read
UK, U.S. data access deal to come into force in Oct, Justice Department says
WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - A data access agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom, which was signed in 2019, will come into effect in October this year, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.
They had signed the cross-border data access deal in 2019 to allow each government to demand information around serious crimes directly from tech companies based in the other country.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington
