A 3D printed Google logo is placed on the Apple Macbook in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

UK's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it was looking into the mobile ecosystems of Apple (AAPL.O) and Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O), launching a study over concerns that the tech giants have market power that is harming users and businesses.

