Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Ukraine hackers uncovered who targeted U.S., Korean firms, say police

1 minute read

KYIV, June 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian police said on Wednesday they had uncovered a group of hackers who had carried out ransomware attacks on foreign companies and universities between 2019 and 2021.

Six hackers had targeted the servers of U.S. and South Korean companies, threatening to disclose confidential data if the victims did not pay up, according to a police statement.

The total damage inflicted amounted to $500 million, the police said.

A total of 21 searches on the homes and the vehicles of the alleged hackers were conducted police said. They did not say whether any of the suspects had been detained.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 7:57 AM UTCCentral bank digital cash will complement cryptos: analysts

Central bank digital currencies will complement cryptocurrencies rather than competing with them despite not being structurally different from their country's fiat currencies, strategists and fund managers said.

TechnologyU.S. Senators want Commerce Dept to list tech to keep away from China
TechnologyIndia slams Twitter for not complying with new IT rules
TechnologyUK in talks with 6 firms about building gigafactories for EV batteries - FT
TechnologyHyundai Motor Group chases local chipmakers to cut exposure to shortage