1 minute read
Ukraine president calls on software giants to stop supporting their products in Russia
1/3
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, Ukraine March 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday called on U.S. software firms Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) and German business software group SAP (SAPG.DE) to halt support services for their products in Russia.
"Stop supporting your products in Russia, stop the war!," he said on Twitter.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.