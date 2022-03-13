Ukraine president calls on software giants to stop supporting their products in Russia

The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LVIV, Ukraine March 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday called on U.S. software firms Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) and German business software group SAP (SAPG.DE) to halt support services for their products in Russia.

"Stop supporting your products in Russia, stop the war!," he said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.