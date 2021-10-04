Skip to main content

Technology

Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150 million damage to global firms

1 minute read

A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

KYIV, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than $150 million.

The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely, a police statement said. The victims included "world-famous energy and tourism companies", it added.

The hacker was caught with the help of law enforcement officials from the United States, France, Europol and Interpol.

Police conducted searches at the homes of the defendant and his relatives.

"As a result, computer equipment, mobile phones, vehicles and more than 360 thousand dollars in cash were seized. In addition, $1.3 million was blocked on the attacker's cryptocurrencies," the police said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 12:41 PM UTC

French court postpones verdict over Tapie affair - judicial source

The Paris appeals court decided to postpone its verdict over the so-called Tapie affair and the alleged involvement of Orange's boss Stéphane Richard in a disputed payment made by the state in 2008, a judicial source said on Monday.

Technology
Whistleblower says Facebook put profit before reining in hate speech
Technology
Analysis: Zoom's abandoned Five9 deal shows hurdles to expansion
Technology
Audi CEO sees chip shortage as 'perfect storm' but will get through it
Technology
'Consumers aren't stupid': Google lawyer rejects EU market abuse ruling