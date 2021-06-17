Technology
UK’s Cake Box says customers informed about 2020 data breach
June 17 (Reuters) - UK-based cake maker and retailer Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) said on Thursday it had informed customers about a data breach in 2020 that might have compromised their personal information.
Shares of the company fell more than 8%. Cake Box said it had taken “appropriate steps to investigate the incident”.
(This story corrects to Thursday from Wednesday in paragraph 1)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.