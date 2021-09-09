UK's Computacenter sees chip supply shortages until 2022

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc (CCC.L) said on Thursday it expects supply crunches to last until next year as the British IT services firm struggles with a global shortage of electronic components, including computer chips.

The company, which provides IT strategy solutions and manages tech infrastructure, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 118.9 million pounds ($163.74 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 74.6 million pounds a year earlier, boosted by strength in its German, UK and U.S. markets.

($1 = 0.7262 pounds)

Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.