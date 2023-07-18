UK's Darktrace says EY review shows 'number of areas' for improvement

July 18 (Reuters) - Cyber-security company Darktrace (DARK.L) said on Tuesday a review by auditing firm EY showed "a number of areas" where its systems, processes or controls could be improved, but added that the EY report will not impact its previous financial statements.

"For example, as part of its work around channel processes and controls, EY reviewed a risk weighted sample of new channel contracts which identified a small number of errors and inconsistencies," Darktrace said.

The British company in February commissioned a third-party review of its finances by EY, weeks after a short-seller questioned its results.

"We have developments already underway, on our roadmap or under consideration across relevant areas of the business, including those covered in EY's review," Chief Financial Officer Cathy Graham said.

In a separate statement, the company forecast annual recurring revenue growth of between 21% and 23% for fiscal 2024, saying growth would be weighted towards the second half of the new financial year.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil

