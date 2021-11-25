UMC, Micron to withdraw complaints against each other

Micron Technology's solid-state drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco, U.S., October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Nellis

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan's UMC (2303.TW) and U.S. semiconductor firm Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) have agreed to withdraw their complaints against each other, the companies announced on Thursday.

UMC, formally known as United Microelectronics Corp, will also make a onetime payment to Micron of an undisclosed amount.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

