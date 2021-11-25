Technology
UMC, Micron to withdraw complaints against each other
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan's UMC (2303.TW) and U.S. semiconductor firm Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) have agreed to withdraw their complaints against each other, the companies announced on Thursday.
UMC, formally known as United Microelectronics Corp, will also make a onetime payment to Micron of an undisclosed amount.
Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis
