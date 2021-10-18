Skip to main content

Umicore lowers 2021 profit forecast on chip shortage woes

1 minute read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Belgian materials technology and recycling group Umicore (UMI.BR) revised downwards on Monday its adjusted core operating profit outlook, hurt by a stronger-than-expected impact of the global semiconductor shortage and a decline in platinum group metal (PGM) prices.

The company now anticipates its full-year adjusted earnings before interest and taxes to approach 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus the previous expectations to exceed it slightly.

($1 = 0.8636 euros)

Reporting by Pawel Goraj; editing by Uttaresh.V

