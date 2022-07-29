United States, Japan to launch new semiconductor research hub

Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan have decided to launch a new joint international semiconductor research hub, Japanese Trade Minister Hagiuda Koichi said at press conference in Washington.

The countries agreed during U.S and Japanese economic talks to work on joint research for next-generation semiconductors to establish a secure source of the vital components.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said there was extensive discussion Friday "about how Japan and the United States could collaborate, especially with respect to advanced semiconductors."

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

