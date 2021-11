Nov 9 (Reuters) - Unity Software Inc (U.N) said on Tuesday it would buy Weta Digital, a visual effects studio known for its work in movies such as "The Lord of the Rings" and "Avatar", in a $1.63 billion cash-and-stock deal.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.