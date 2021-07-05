Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Up to 1,500 businesses affected by ransomware attack, U.S. firm's CEO says

Staff enter the headquarters of information technology firm Kaseya in Miami, Florida, U.S., in an undated still image from video. Kaseya/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - Between 800 and 1,500 businesses have been affected by a ransomware attack centered on U.S. information technology firm Kaseya, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

Fred Voccola, the CEO of the Florida-based company, said that it was hard to estimate the attack's precise impact because those hit were mainly customers of Kaseya's customers.

