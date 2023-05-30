Uruguay fintech dLocal handling data request from Argentine customs - co-founder

By
and

MONTEVIDEO, May 30 (Reuters) - Uruguayan digital payment firm dLocal (DLO.O) has received an information request from Argentine authorities and plans to respond by a June 6 deadline, a co-founder said, after news about an alleged fraud probe hit the stock last week.

The tech "unicorn" took a hit on Friday after Argentine news outlet Infobae reported that the government was investigating dLocal for "improper maneuvers" and fund transfers abroad of at least $400 million that would constitute possible fraud.

The company said in a statement on Friday the report was "factually inaccurate" and misleading.

In an interview in Montevideo, co-founder Sergio Fogel told Reuters the firm was complying with a request for information from Argentine customs authorities, noting that it "strictly follows regulations."

"So far we have only received a request for information, which we will of course answer in time," Fogel said. "We are confident that we will receive a clean bill after this."

Nasdaq-listed shares in dLocal - once an investor darling and backed by major tech funds including General Atlantic, Tiger Global and D1 - rose over 8% on Tuesday, after plunging more than 17% last week following the Infobae report.

U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters also criticized dLocal in a report in November, citing "red flags" and accounting discrepancies in its balance sheet, triggering a sell-off that dragged the fintech's U.S.-listed shares down over 50%.

DLocal responded at the time by saying Muddy Waters' report contained "numerous inaccurate statements, groundless claims and speculation," but conducted a special audit of its accounts.

DLocal, which operates across most of Latin America as well as parts of Africa and Asia, posted a 35% year-on-year jump in its first-quarter net profit. The firm is set to host an investor day in New York on June 8.

Reporting by Lucinda Elliot; Additional reporting by Valentine Hilaire in Mexico City; Editing by Richard Chang

Thomson Reuters

Valentine, a French-Panamanian who majored in journalism and philosophy, joined Reuters in December 2021 after spending eight years in Spain. She studied at the University of Navarra and after graduation held different roles at Spanish news outlets 'El Español', 'El Confidencial', and 'La Información'. Valentine has helped boost the team's win rate, broke news on high-profile developments, and collaborated with the Spanish service and polling teams. She spends her free time producing podcasts, playing violin, trying to learn Mandarin, and searching for the best cafes in town.

