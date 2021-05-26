Technology
U.S. agency briefed on Tesla radar sensor removal
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday that Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had briefed it on the automaker's production change to Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to remove radar and transition to a camera-based system.
The U.S. regulator said as a result it updated its Five-Star Ratings website to show Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced on or after April 27 "do not have NHTSA’s check mark for recommended safety technologies: forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support."
Tesla disclosed the change Tuesday in a blog post.
