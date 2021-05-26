Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. agency briefed on Tesla radar sensor removal

A Tesla logo hangs on a building outside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo/File Photo

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday that Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had briefed it on the automaker's production change to Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to remove radar and transition to a camera-based system.

The U.S. regulator said as a result it updated its Five-Star Ratings website to show Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced on or after April 27 "do not have NHTSA’s check mark for recommended safety technologies: forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support."

Tesla disclosed the change Tuesday in a blog post.

