The Apple logo is displayed at an event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

Dec 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday paused the enforcement of an injunction against Apple Inc (AAPL.O) that could have forced it to allow links and buttons to outside payment methods outside its App Store.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Manas Mishra; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.