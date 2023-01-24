U.S. Attorney General Garland says Google has used anticompetitive tactics for 15 years

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces that the U.S. Justice Department has filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google over allegations that Google abused its dominance of the digital advertising business, as Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department?s Antitrust Division listens during an appearance in the Department's headquarters briefing room in Washington, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Tuesday, after the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google, that the Big Tech company has sought to defeat its rivals in the online advertising business using anticompetitive tactics for 15 years.

Garland added that as a result of Google's practices the United States has suffered as an advertiser, overpaying for ads.

Reporting by Chris Sanders and Diane Bartz

