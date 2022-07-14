1 minute read
U.S. Congress needs to act next week on China chip bill, Raimondo says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday that the Biden administration would support a pared-down version of legislation to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and improve competitiveness with China, and Congress needs to act next week.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.