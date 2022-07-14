U.S. Congress needs to act next week on China chip bill, Raimondo says

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies during a hearing on expanding broadband access on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. February 1, 2022. Sarah Silbiger/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday that the Biden administration would support a pared-down version of legislation to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and improve competitiveness with China, and Congress needs to act next week.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler

