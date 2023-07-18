US economist's Big Tech experience is good for EU, EU's Vestager says

BRUSSELS, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. economist Fiona Scott Morton's experience from her consulting work for Big Tech, will stand her in good stead in her new job as chief economist at the European Commission, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager told EU lawmakers on Tuesday as she defended her choice.

"I think it's a good thing to come with experience, she knows our system inside out," Vestager said, addressing concerns of conflicts of interest due to Scott Morton's consulting work for Big Tech.

