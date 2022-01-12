U.S.-EU trade, technology body to meet in Europe in 2022-Tai

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai addresses the Geneva Graduate Institute on the role of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the global economy and U.S. policy priorities ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Switzerland October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The new U.S.-European Union Trade and Technology Council, a body formed to help patch up strained transatlantic trade relations and help the allied democracies better compete with China, will hold a second meeting in Europe later this year, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday.

In remarks to an online U.S.-European trade event, Tai did not provide precise timing for the meeting. It would follow an inaugural TTC conference last year in Pittsburgh, at which the two sides agreed to strengthen semiconductor supply chains, curb China's non-market practices and take a more unified approach to regulating big, global technology firms.

"Going forward, the Biden-Harris Administration will use the TTC to further U.S.-EU cooperation on technology and innovation, advance our shared democratic values, and protect fundamental labor rights," Tai said in prepared remarks.

Reporting by David Lawder

